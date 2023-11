AMARILLO, Texas (KFOR) — A traffic stop in the Texas Panhandle led troopers to drugs reportedly destined for Oklahoma City.

According to investigators, 68 pounds of suspected meth were wrapped in plastic and stuffed inside all four tires of the car.

The driver—Wendy Perez, 31, of Manifee, California—was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Texas troopers say the drugs were being transported from Tijuana, Mexico, to Oklahoma City.