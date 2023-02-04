OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Saturday, a fugitive was found in the Oklahoma City metro accused of murder. Oklahoma City Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested the murder suspect from Denton, Texas in South Oklahoma City Saturday morning.

The murder suspect, Bryan Riojas Avila was arrested around 175 miles from the murder scene. He took off after police say he fatally stabbed a man in Denton, Texas Friday night.

That victim was transported to a Texas hospital last night and died there as a result of the stab wounds.

KFOR went to the mobile home park Saturday afternoon to speak with residents about the arrest.

One neighbor told KFOR, she’s surprised the arrest took place so close to her home.

Another neighbor told KFOR, she saw the arrest take place at the home next door. We saw Oklahoma City Police outside that home while we were there Saturday.

Friday night in Texas, Denton Police said detectives interviewed witnesses who saw the stabbing and identified Avila as the suspect.

Using US Marshal resources, detectives were able to track the suspect to Santa Fe Station Mobile Home Park in South Oklahoma City Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified by family members, but police are not releasing his name until the body is examined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Oklahoma City Police said the murder is being investigated by the city of Denton Police Department.