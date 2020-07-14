Texas homicide suspect arrested in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A man wanted out of Texas for a homicide was taken into custody in southwest Oklahoma last week.

On July 9, around 12:15 p.m., US Marshals in the Lawton area were contacted in reference to a first-degree homicide suspect possibly in the area.

Officials were looking for Ceaser Armendariz who was wanted out of El Paso, Texas for the shooting death of a victim.

US Marshals were advised Armendariz may have been in Lawton with family members.

He was tracked down and taken into custody by US Marshals and Lawton police. He was also charged with possession of Scheduled II narcotics.

