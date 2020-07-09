Texas homicide suspect believed to be in Enid

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police believe a Texas homicide suspect could be in Enid.

Enid police issued a news release Wednesday stating that 21-year-old Quinton Paul Hicks, who is wanted for a homicide that occurred in Crowley, Texas, is believed to be Enid and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hicks and 30-year-old Donell “D’Lo” Lewie are both suspected of the homicide, according to Crowley Police Department officials

Lewie was apprehended and arrested in Arkansas, Crowley police said.

Contact the Enid Police Department or the U.S. Marshals Service if you have any information about Hicks’ whereabouts.

Latest Stories