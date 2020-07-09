ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police believe a Texas homicide suspect could be in Enid.
Enid police issued a news release Wednesday stating that 21-year-old Quinton Paul Hicks, who is wanted for a homicide that occurred in Crowley, Texas, is believed to be Enid and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Hicks and 30-year-old Donell “D’Lo” Lewie are both suspected of the homicide, according to Crowley Police Department officials
Lewie was apprehended and arrested in Arkansas, Crowley police said.
Contact the Enid Police Department or the U.S. Marshals Service if you have any information about Hicks’ whereabouts.
Latest Stories
- Texas homicide suspect believed to be in Enid
- Woman chucks boxes of shoes at Oklahoma City store worker after being asked to wear face mask
- ‘It’s the right thing to do.’ Metro Jewish community center, OKC mayor give away 16,000 masks
- Metro man spends 99 days in hospital fighting COVID-19, wakes up from coma to find out wife died from the virus
- Norman group looks to recall Norman City Council after recent decisions