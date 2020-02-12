Texas man believed to be under influence of meth arrested for Oklahoma burglary

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Texas man was arrested in connection to an Oklahoma burglary earlier this month.

At 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary in progress north of Wapanucka.

Deputies from Johnston, Atoka, and Coal counties responded to the scene.

Officials say the homeowner was able to view the suspect on video in real-time.

Authorities found the suspect, identified as Sylvester Williams Jr., of Paris, Texas, walking south on Highway 48 and took him into custody.

Williams, who allegedly showed signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine, was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail for second-degree burglary and public intoxication (methamphetamine).