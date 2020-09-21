Texas man dies after being pulled from water by bystanders

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Despite efforts by bystanders, a Texas man has died after going under the water in an Oklahoma river.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to a reported drowning on Mt. Fork River in McCurtain County.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Pedro Segura was floating on a tube that was tied to another tube in the river.

At one point, the other tube came untied and drifted away from him.

Investigators say that’s when Segura got off the tube and tried to pull the other innertube to shore. However, the water was deeper than he expected and he went underwater several times.

Bystanders pulled Segura from the water and began CPR.

Sadly, Segura was pronounced dead at an emergency room.

