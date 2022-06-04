PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Texas man died after the UTV he was driving crashed into a creek in Pontotoc County, Okla., on Friday.

Dennis D. Weber, 57, of Copper Canyon, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, near County Road 1550, approximately a mile south of Ada, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 9:01 p.m. Friday.

Weber was driving a 2009 Yamaha UTV across a narrow wooden bridge, over a creek.

The Yamaha’s wheelbase was wider than the bridge, causing the UTV to go off the bridge and fall 10 feet. It landed on its driver side in the creek, according to OHP officials.

Weber was pinned under water by the UTV for an unknown amount of time. First responders freed his body after they arrived at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.