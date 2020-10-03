Texas man dies following vehicle crash in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Texas man died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Purcell, Okla.
Antonio D. Retana, 56, of Forney, Texas, died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.
Retana was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler south on Interstate 35. Retana swerved at approximately 4:30 p.m. to avoid upcoming construction. A 2013 Volvo semi-truck struck Retana’s vehicle from behind, according to the news release.
Retana was pinned in the Jeep for an unknown length of time before he was extricated by Purcell firefighters.
The cause of the collision was listed as inattentive driving.
