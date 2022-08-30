WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Texas man died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma that also injured two people, including a woman who was left in critical condition.

The crash occurred at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 69, a half-mile south of West 80th Street North, about 7.5 miles south of Wagoner, Okla.

Rodney Noe, 51, of Quinlan, Texas, died from massive injuries at St. Francis Hospital in Muskogee, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Donna Noe, 72, of Kaufman, Texas, is in critical condition at St. John Hospital in Tulsa. She suffered head and internal torso injuries.

Rodney and Donna Noe were both passengers in a 2008 Ford F-150 driven by a 47-year-old Kaufman woman. The driver is listed as stable with arm and internal torso injuries at St. John in Tulsa, according to OHP officials.

Officials have not provided information on how the crash occurred. The crash is under investigation.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

No further information was provided.