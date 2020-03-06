Texas man dies in S. Oklahoma crash involving semi

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Texas man was killed in a crash involving a semi in southern Oklahoma this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on March 5 just after 9:30 a.m. on US 81, south of 2830, one mile south of Ryan.

According to a trooper’s report, Tommy McQueen, 67, of Forest Hill, Texas, was driving northbound on the highway when “for an unknown reason,” he crossed the center line, striking a semi traveling southbound.

McQueen’s vehicle turned counter-clockwise and came to a rest partially on the southbound lane. The semi departed the roadway to the right, coming to a rest on the side of the road.

McQueen was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The cause of the collision was due to “left of center, marking no-passing zone.”

McQueen’s condition is still under investigation.