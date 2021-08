BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 32-year-old Texas man has died following a kayaking accident on the Mt. Fork River.

Around 11:15 a.m. on July 30, 32-year-old Samuel Emmanuel was kayaking on Mt. Fork River when his kayak struck a tree that was in the water.

As a result, his kayak capsized and Emmanuel went under the water. He never resurfaced.

His body was recovered around 12 p.m. on Aug. 1 by the OHP Dive Team, about 300 yards downstream from the search area.