MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a Texas man has died following a trip to an Oklahoma lake.

Around 3:30 p.m. on June 25, emergency crews were called to a reported drowning at Broken Bow Lake.

Investigators say 62-year-old David Miller was floating on an inflatable raft at the lake. Officials say he flagged down bystanders on a boat for help.

Witnesses say Miller got off of the raft, and by the time he was pulled onto the boat, he was dead.

So far, no other information has been released.