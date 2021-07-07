Texas man drowns in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating after a 32-year-old Texas man drowned in McCurtain County.

Around 2:50 p.m. on July 6, emergency crews were called to a reported drowning on the Mountain Fork River at the Low Head Dam.

Investigators say 32-year-old Kaylin Pope was kayaking in a restricted area of Mountain Fork River.

Officials say Pope came over the Low Head Dam and got stuck in the undertow.

About an hour later, crews were able to find his body in about three feet of water.

