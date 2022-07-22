BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Dallas, Texas, man drowned in Lake Texoma in Bryan County, Okla., on Friday.

Plinio Vargas, 57, was pronounced dead at Alliance Hospital in Durant, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Vargas was on an air mattress, floating in the Willow Springs area of Lake Texoma, when wind caused the mattress to drift north, away from the shoreline at around 3:41 p.m., according to OHP officials.

He began swimming but went under water and did not resurface, according to officials

Vargas was recovered in seven feet of water, 175 feet northwest from the shoreline, officials said.

He was not wearing a floatation device.