BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a Texas man drowned in the Red River just south of Hendrix Sunday evening.

According to the accident report, 33-year-old Luis Domingues from Sherman, Texas, entered the water in attempt to aid a struggling minor around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses say Domingues went under the water and did not resurface.

Authorities were unable to locate the victim and suspended the search overnight.

Domingues’ body was discovered around 7:45 a.m. Monday approximately 15 feet from the bank in 3 feet of water.