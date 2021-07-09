Texas man killed in Atoka County crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 53-year-old from Texas has been killed in an Atoka County crash.

Around 9:25 p.m. on July 7, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 69, just south of Caney.

Officials say a 2017 Dodge Ram was heading northbound on Hwy 69 in the outside lane when a 2018 Infiniti, driven by 53-year-old David Clendenen, crashed into the rear of the Dodge’s trailer.

Officials say Clendenen was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.