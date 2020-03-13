Texas man killed in N.E. Oklahoma motorcycle crash

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Texas man was killed after a motorcycle crash this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on 61st St. South at 103rd West Ave., five miles north of the city limits of Sapulpa.

According to a trooper’s report, 52-year-old Gregory Barnhart, of Poteet, Texas, was traveling eastbound on 61st St. when he failed to negotiate a curve.

His motorcycle was “laid down on its side” and departed the roadway to the right before coming to a rest on the side of the road.

Barnhart was separated from his motorcycle.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The report states the cause of the crash was due to “unsafe speed.”