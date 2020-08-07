Texas man sentenced for child pornography case in Oklahoma

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Texas man who pleaded guilty to manufacturing child pornography will spend the next five years in prison.

Officials say on June 6, 2018, Bobby Jerry Orrell “took a juvenile acquaintance on a fishing trip to a secluded fishing spot at Mill Creek northwest of Ravia, Oklahoma.

During the trip, Orrell stripped naked and convinced the juvenile to do the same. Authorities say Orrell then took pictures and video of the juvenile with his cell phone.

A couple of months later, the family reported the incident to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Department, who in turn requested help from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Orrell was ultimately arrested at his home in Muenster, Texas.

Bobby Orrell

Once he was extradited to Johnston County, he was charged with procuring, producing, distributing, or possessing juvenile pornography.

On June 18, Orrell pleaded guilty to the charge.

On Thursday, the 81-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but the first five years suspended. He will also have to pay $350 in restitution, a $10,000 fine and court costs.

Officials say he must serve at least 85% of the five years and will have to register as a sex offender.

