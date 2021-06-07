Texas murder suspect arrested in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR/ Guthrie News Page) – A man wanted for murder in Texas has been taken into custody in Guthrie.

Officials say 31-year-old Cody Stage was wanted for the November murder of 50-year-old Donald Best.

According to the Guthrie News Page, Stage was able to post a $1 million bond in Texas and then cut off his ankle monitor to escape.

For the past several months, authorities in Texas have been searching for Stage.

On Sunday, law enforcement officers from the Guthrie Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals worked to bring Stage into custody.

Following a two-hour standoff, he was arrested at a home on Guthrie’s east side.