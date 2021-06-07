Texas murder suspect arrested in Guthrie

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR/ Guthrie News Page) – A man wanted for murder in Texas has been taken into custody in Guthrie.

Officials say 31-year-old Cody Stage was wanted for the November murder of 50-year-old Donald Best.

According to the Guthrie News Page, Stage was able to post a $1 million bond in Texas and then cut off his ankle monitor to escape.

For the past several months, authorities in Texas have been searching for Stage.

On Sunday, law enforcement officers from the Guthrie Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals worked to bring Stage into custody.

Following a two-hour standoff, he was arrested at a home on Guthrie’s east side.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report