COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas man is in custody in Oklahoma after he allegedly lead Wichita Falls police on a chase with average speeds over 90 miles per hour that crossed state lines and ended with a short pursuit on foot.

Julian Rogers, 25, of Wichita Falls, was arrested on Friday afternoon, May 26, 2023. He now faces several charges in Cotton County, Oklahoma, with additional charges coming from Wichita Falls, according to officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with WFPD, officers with the Special Operations Unit attempted to stop a 2023 maroon Toyota RAV4 on Maurine Street near Interstate 44 on Friday at about 11:45 a.m.

Sgt. Eipper said the Toyota evaded officers on a long pursuit. He said at one point during the pursuit, the vehicle stopped on Missile Road and a male passenger exited the vehicle. The male was detained, then later released after it was determined he had no outstanding warrants.

Authorities said once the RAV4 entered Oklahoma, deputies with the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded and took over the pursuit.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the pursuit lasted about 25 minutes and covered 38 miles between Wichita Falls and Cotton County, Oklahoma, making the average speed of the pursuit just over 91 miles per hour.

Sgt. Eipper said the tires of the vehicle were eventually spiked, causing the vehicle to stop. He said the driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but was apprehended by pursuing authorities shortly thereafter around mile marker 11 on Interstate 44 in Cotton County.

Authorities said Rogers has felony theft warrants out of several counties in Texas, including Wichita County.

According to Sgt. Eipper, additional charges were filed against Rogers in Cotton County, and the WFPD Special Operations Unit is also obtaining an additional warrant for his arrest.

“We are blessed that no persons were injured during this incident,” Sgt. Eipper said in a press release. “We are proud of the teamwork demonstrated by our officers and the officers in Oklahoma during this incident!”

Further details on the specific charges filed against Rogers are unavailable at this time.