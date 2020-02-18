Texas semi-truck driver dies in McClain County rig collision

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A semi-truck driver from Texas died Tuesday afternoon after his rig collided with another semi-truck in McClain County.

Jonathan Dick, 55, of Cleburne, Texas, died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 35 South, about a half-mile east of Goldsby, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

Dick was driving a 2007 Kenworth T600 south on I-35 and encountered traffic backed up because of construction.

Dick, for an unknown reason, swerved at approximately 2:36 p.m. and struck the back end of a 2020 Freightliner that was at a complete stop in the inside lane. Dick’s rig went off the road to the right following impact.

A medical examiner said Dick died from head injuries.

The driver of the other semi-truck was not injured, according to the report.