Texas truck driver dies after crash in Harmon County

HARMON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Amarillo, Texas, man died following a crash in Harmon County on Friday.

Jerry Estrada, 31, was pronounced dead at Harmon County Memorial Hospital, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Estrada was driving a 2010 Freightliner on U.S. 62 when he crashed at approximately 7:33 a.m., three miles west of Hollis, according to the news release.

Details about how the crash occurred were not provided, but no other passengers or vehicles were involved, the news release states.

Estrada was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, the news release states.

