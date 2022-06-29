MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Dallas, Texas, woman died in a hospital following a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla.

Robin Ayres, 61, died at Paris Regional Hospital on Tuesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:57 p.m. at U.S. 70 and Wheeler Road, around a half-mile west of Valiant, OHP officials said.

Ayres was driving a 2016 Fiat 500 east on U.S. 70. The vehicle struck the rear of a 2022 Freightliner, ejecting Ayres approximately 25 feet, according to OHP officials.

The Fiat moved 44 more feet before coming to a stop.

A medical helicopter flew Ayres to Paris Regional.

The driver of the Freightliner was not reported to have suffered any injuries.

Ayres was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.