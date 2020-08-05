Texas woman dies in Caddo County crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Round Rock, Texas, woman died in a crash in Caddo County on Wednesday.

Ruby M. Nobles, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 1250, two miles southeast of Albert, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Nobles was driving a 2001 Honda Accord east on County Road 1250 at a high rate of speed just before 11 a.m. when she went off the right side of the road, struck a large fence post and rolled 1.5 times. She was ejected 150 feet during the crash, according to the news release.

She was not wearing her seatbelt during the crash, the news release states.

LATEST STORIES