OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tinker Federal Credit Union recognized three Oklahoma teachers on Friday for their outstanding work inside the classroom.

According to TFCU, Cody Williams, Tishomingo Middle School science teacher and basketball coach; Chris Jeffries, Norman High School business marketing teacher; and Maggie Logan, English teacher at Waller Middle School in Enid were recognized on Friday and awarded with $2,000 each to spend on whatever they’d like.

Officials say all three winners plan to use their money on a trip or vacation.

“I come from a family of educators,” Jeffries said. “For me, I knew that when I graduated from college, I always wanted to do something where I was helping others. I wanted to help students that didn’t have a path. This prize will help me with my financial future moving forward.”

Chris Jeffries and Heather Kay. Image courtesy TFCU. Chris Jeffries. Image courtesy TFCU.

Jeffries added that he plans to use his $2,000 to pay off his car loan a year early as well as use some on a vacation with his wife.

“I feel honored to come to work every day and to be with the kids every day,” Logan said. “I’ve only ever wanted to be a teacher. I get to laugh with my students every day, help them with projects and really develop those connections. There aren’t many jobs like that.”

Maggie Logan and Heather Kay. Image courtesy TFCU. Maggie Logan. Image courtesy TFCU.

Logan said she wants to use her award to buy a few major appliances and take a weekend getaway with her husband, who also happens to be a teacher.

“I’ve never wanted to do anything else, I wanted to be a teacher all my life,” Williams said. “I said in first grade I wanted to be a teacher and a coach, and I never changed my mind.”

Cody Williams and Heather Kay. Image courtesy TFCU. Cody Williams. Image courtesy TFCU.

Williams also plans to use his money to take a vacation with his wife.

“So many recognition programs for teachers award money to be used in the classroom. Teachers give so much inside the classroom daily,” said Heather Kay, assistant vice president and manager of the financial empowerment department at TFCU. “We want our winners to treat themselves to something special outside the classroom.”

TFCU says their financial empowerment team and Teachers + TFCU program are a few ways the credit union is able to live up to their motto of “people helping people”.

For more information, visit tinkerfcu.org.