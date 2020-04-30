TFCU to acquire Prime Bank in Edmond

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tinker Federal Credit Union announced on Thursday that it will acquire substantially all of the asset and operations of Prime Bank in Edmond.

“We’re excited about the prospect of providing expanded services to TFCU members and to customers of Prime as well,” announced TFCU President and CEO Michael Kloiber.

Organizers say that TFCU members will benefit from expanded small business and commercial banking services, including commercial lending, SBA financing expertise, member business checking and other business-related financial services.

“We have a lot of members and business partners who have been asking for member business loans and accounts, and this will allow us to bring on the expertise needed to provide those services in the best possible way,” Kloiber said.

Officials say TFCU will retain all of Prime’s employees and will operate the newly formed commercial division out of prime’s existing branch in Edmond.

“TFCU’s recognition for outstanding commitment to its members and its employees and focus on service aligns with the way we have operated Prime since its inception. We look forward to working together to provide a smooth transition for our customers and team members,” Drew Litsch, Founder and CEO of Prime, said.