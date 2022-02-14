BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews from several agencies worked together to battle a large house fire in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning.

“Thank God that we all got out. Nothing exploded, everything was fine,” said Corey Fields.

Fields told KFOR he raced to get his wife and two kids to safety early Monday morning.

He started to hear a beeping noise in the attic, and that’s when he was met with flames.

“So, I immediately turned around and said, ‘Hey, let’s get out of here, or something is going on.'”

Fields said after trying to put the fire out himself, he knew he had to call for help.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, firefighters responded to the home near N.W. 63rd and MacArthur Blvd.

“As they made entry, they went upstairs and saw smoke upstairs,” said Jason Mahaffey with the Warr Acres Fire Department. “They started pulling ceilings, and the whole attic was involved.”

“I thought, you know, it started small, small. But I guess it just got bigger and bigger,” said Fields.

Fields’ garage door collapsed on his red Cadillac at this point. Fields and his family are now trying to figure out what’s next.

“We hate it when any of our residents or anybody really in Oklahoma has a fire,” said Mahaffey.

“It’s all materialistic stuff, you know. You know, they’ll build a house back, or whatever happens,” said Fields. “You know this is as long as we got out and everybody’s healthy.”