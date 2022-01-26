MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – On Thursday, the state of Oklahoma is scheduled to execute death row inmate Donald Grant who confessed to murdering two women at the hotel where they worked in 2001.

“All life has value. I don’t think the state, any state, or country, is in a better position to determine who lives and who dies,” Joe Robinson told News 4.

On Thursday, Robinson will attend the execution of his brother, Donald Grant, at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Donald Grant courtesy Oklahoma Department of Corrections

“For him, this has been almost a half century of systems failing him,” Robinson said.

Grant was convicted of killing Brenda McElyea and Suzette Smith at a hotel in Del City in July of 2001.

Brenda McElyea and Suzette Smith

He confessed to the murders. Prosecutors say he stole the hotel’s money to bond his girlfriend out of jail. He told police he “couldn’t leave any witnesses.”

“Evil walked through the door and I’ve said that evil is Donald Grant,” Brandon Clabes, former Midwest City Police Department Chief, told News 4 on Wednesday.

Clabes’ team assisted the Del City Police Department that day. He was at the crime scene. He told News 4 it was one of the most horrific scenes he’s ever seen.

“They suffered a horrible, viscous death and I can only imagine what fear was going through their eyes and the crime scene tells a horrible story,” said Clabes. “Donald Grant was awarded all of the rights under the constitution and given a fair trial and it’s been almost 21 years. Brenda and Suzette weren’t given those options.”

During his clemency hearing in November, Grant’s attorneys argued he suffers from serious mental illnesses that he’s never been treated for.

News 4 spoke with Grant over the phone a few months ago.

“You can’t stop me. I will be gone momentarily, and I’ll be back with a vengeance and coming back stronger,” He said.

He also told News 4 he fears his execution will be botched.

“I do have concerns that I’m going to be botched,” said Grant. “It has been told to me two or three different occasions, I will be botched.”

In February, the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s execution protocol will be challenged in federal court.

Last year, during the state’s first execution in nearly seven years, media witnesses said death row inmate John Grant vomited and convulsed after the first drug in the three-drug lethal injection cocktail, Midazolam, was administered.

The next execution, of Bigler Stouffer, was described as going smoothly.

“I know there’s a lot of debate on if it’s humanitarian way to execute someone. From my experience, it’s much more humanitarian than what these two victims went through,” Clabes said.

“If you say taking a life is wrong, then it should be wrong across the board,” Robinson said.

Grant’s execution is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Grant’s attorneys submitted a stay of execution application to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Supreme Court denied the application on Wednesday.