MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A family in Moore is on edge after a large cat, possibly a cougar, was spotted prowling on their property.

The homeowner says he has the video to prove it!

“I was actually going back to security cameras sometime early in the morning because I’m an early riser,” said Ray Robison. “As I was going through them, then I was really shocked.”

Robison thinks he’s still dreaming but returns to reality when he spotted a large cat. He believes it is a cougar.

“The first thing I thought, ‘Oh, it’s a bobcat.’ I played it back, and I said, ‘Wait a minute, that’s not a bobcat because it has that long tail historically hidden with some stripes,'” said Robison. “If you notice in the video that the hips are high, the shoulders are low, and it walks like a cat.”

Robison believes the cat’s physical features are tied to a cougar’s.

The cat was on camera, prowling around his property for two minutes fearlessly.

“I have never seen a bobcat here. Alaska, Canada, or anywhere else that even comes close to being as big as that cat is,” said Robison. “If somebody tells me that they’ve seen one, I wouldn’t have believed it unless I had seen it on camera. And now we have that on camera.”

Robison told KFOR the Oklahoma Wildlife Department called him shortly after our interview early Monday morning.

He said the official told him the cat’s underbelly doesn’t match the color of his fur.

The department doesn’t believe it’s a cougar, but it’s looking into it.