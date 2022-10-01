FLORIDA (KFOR) – According to the American Red Cross, Hurricane Ian may be one of the largest natural disasters to ever hit Florida.

It will take days to understand the total damage caused by Hurricane Ian. The Red Cross says there are shelters open in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina for those who need a safe place to stay. As of Thursday night, at least 10,000 people took shelter in as many as 100 Red Cross and partner shelters across those three states. The majority of shelter residents are from Florida.

Evacuation centers will soon become emergency shelters that can provide more sturdy services. The Red Cross’ goal is to make this as easy as possible for those needing help.

The American Red Cross in Florida following Hurricane Ian. Image courtesy the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross has announced some ways people can help:

Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The Red Cross will not accept donated goods.

As the hurricane overpowers more and more communities in the Southeast, the Red Cross is urging people in unaffected areas to donate blood for patients in impacted areas. Visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or use the Blood Donor app.

If possible, it would make a significant impact to become a Red Cross volunteer in a local community. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday