OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Beach Boys are set to perform at a concert benefiting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s “Food for Kids” programs September 24 at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City.

The concert will be held September 24 at 7 p.m. and all net proceeds raised from the show will be donated to the Regional Food Bank.

“In order to thrive, children need access to nutritious food and that’s what we provide through the Food for Kids Programs,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “We are so thankful for The Beach Boys and their devoted fans for joining us in the fight against childhood hunger.”

Guest starring with The Beach Boys will be surf-rock icon, Dean Torrence.

“With venues now fully open, we are excited to make OKC part of our tour stop,” said show producer and Edmond resident, John Occhipinti. “Mike and Bruce are very excited to once again play Oklahoma City especially given the causes at hand. Oklahomans are second to none when it comes to helping others. We expect the turn out to be huge.”

Every $100 raised from The Beach Boys’ concert will support a child in a ‘Food for Kids’ program for an entire school year.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10 and can be purchased online at okcciviccenter.com, or over the phone at 405-594-8300.