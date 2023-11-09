TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular country-pop duo is coming to Tulsa.

According to the River Spirit Casino Resort, The Bellamy Brothers are coming to Tulsa Friday, January 12, 2024, at 8 p.m. They’re set to perform at the Cove Theatre inside Margaritaville.

The Bellamy Brothers. Image courtesy River Spirit Casino Resort.

Officials say Howard and David’s road to fame began with pop music in the 70’s, but eventually turned to country music in the 80’s. This opened the door for several other musical duos like Brooks & Dunn, Montgomery Gentry, Big & Rich and The Judds.

According to the Casino, tickets go on sale November 10 at 10 a.m.

To learn more, visit riverspirittulsa.com.