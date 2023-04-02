LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As reports continue to roll in from the State Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security on the fire damage across the state, early reports indicate that Oklahoma saw around 100 separate wildfires across the state Friday and Saturday as extremely strong winds and a cold front pushed through the state.

Logan County Emergency Management has reported more than 30 homes were destroyed in what is now being referred to as the Simpson Road fire.

Bartlesville-Washington County Emergency Managament has reported seven homes destroyed in the Gap Road fire, and Oklahoma City Emergency Management reported three homes as a complete loss in the Hefner Road fire, along with numerous barns and outbuildings.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has also reported 32 injuries related to the fires and weather conditions.

Along with homes, many Oklahoma businesses also took a major hit from these fires, including one Logan County business owner who faces major hurdles after his facility went up in flames Friday.

Josh Jones flagged a KFOR news car down while it was out surveying the damage across Logan County, saying his business, Sooner Glue, along Sooner Road was completely torched within a few hours on Friday.

Courtesy: Josh Jones Courtesy: Josh Jones

He said he received the fire warnings and was watching news coverage as the smoke inched closer and closer to where his property was, until it finally went up in flames.

“We got the fire warnings and my dad was inside growing or watering. He got stuck inside and slipped and fell [then] barely got out within minutes,” he said, motioning to the remains of an employee breakroom in the burned out structure.

“I know the wind carried this thing and fueled this thing [but] we just had to wait [until] morning to see if there was anything salvageable,” he added.

Josh said he recently bought the business as a stream of income to help his parents retire and the business employed thirty people who are now without work.

“We have 30 people that work in both sets of buildings [but] I don’t have jobs for them in the morning. So I’ve got to figure out what to do,” he continued.

Oklahoma Forestry said it could be several days before they can confidently say they’ve gotten the fires in Logan County under control.