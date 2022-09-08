CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they wish to question in Caddo County.
According to sheriffs, they are searching for Troy Edward Radford who is wanted for questioning regarding a shooting incident that happened in the Alfalfa area in Caddo County.
Radford is a 71-year-old white male, 6’0″ tall and has green eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2001 Ford Ranger with Oklahoma Tag DLT-362.
According to a Facebook post from the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, Radford is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach.
Please call (405) 247-5700 or 9-1-1 with any information regarding Radford’s whereabouts. The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office website also accepts anonymous tips.