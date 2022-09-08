CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they wish to question in Caddo County.

Troy Edward Radford. Image from the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office.

According to sheriffs, they are searching for Troy Edward Radford who is wanted for questioning regarding a shooting incident that happened in the Alfalfa area in Caddo County.

Radford is a 71-year-old white male, 6’0″ tall and has green eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2001 Ford Ranger with Oklahoma Tag DLT-362.

According to a Facebook post from the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, Radford is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach.

Please call (405) 247-5700 or 9-1-1 with any information regarding Radford’s whereabouts. The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office website also accepts anonymous tips.