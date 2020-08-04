The Car Store collecting school supplies, masks for families in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local car dealership is hosting a community school supply and mask drive for families and schools in need.

The Car Store announced that it will be collecting school supplies through the month of August to help families in need get ready for the new school year.

“Our teachers and students are entering a new school year outside of normal circumstances. Families are facing new, unusual and sometimes difficult times as they make decisions whether to do in person or virtual learning. With that, we just want to help lessen the burden as they navigate these times by helping provide some of the necessary school supplies and masks,” said Dustin Kerr.

The dealership is collecting the following supplies:

Masks

Pencils

Sharpeners

Sharpies

Pens

Colored pencils

Markers

Highlighters

Paper

Composition books

Glue

Tape

Crayons

Binders

Folders

Backpacks

Erasers

Notebooks

Dividers.

Donations can be dropped off at 5001 S. Shields Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

If you plan to make masks, you can drop them off in a sealed bag.

“We want to make this as easy as possible for people to participate in. That’s why we’re grabbing donations directly from vehicles—to reduce the amount of person-to-person contact,” said Kerr.

