The Children’s Hospital offering virtual education classes for those who want to start a family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Children’s Hospital will be offering virtual education classes next month for those who are interested in starting or growing their family.

The virtual workshop is set for August 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees will be joined by Karl Hansen, M.D., fertility specialist, Katie Smith, M.D., obstetrics and gynecology specialist, and Stefanie Bryant, M.D., high-risk specialist who will share their expertise and help guide those who have decided it’s time to start thinking about planning a family but are unsure of where to start.

Topics will include:

Fertility

Prenatal care

High-risk obstetrics

Delivery

The concern of starting a family during a pandemic will also be addressed by these experts who have all safely guided women through fertility treatments, prenatal care and delivery during this time.

Register by email at healthmatters@oumedicine.com. Note “Dreamin’ About A Baby” in the subject line. Participants will receive a Zoom link August 12, the morning of the class.

Latest stories: