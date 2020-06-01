The Children’s Hospital to provide free lunch for children this summer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Children’s Hospital is once again participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program during the traditional summer break period.

The program will extend from June 1 to July 31.

Through the program, lunch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost to children 18 years and younger. Meals will be provided each weekday of the program period.

This year, access to the building is restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and children may not eat onsite. However, meals will be available for pick-up outside the Children’s Atrium, the main entrance to The Children’s Hospital, located at 1200 Children’s Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Each boxed lunch meets USDA nutritional guidelines and includes a sandwich, milk, fruit and a snack.

Lunches may be picked up during these times:

June 1-July 31 Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.



Staff members have taken measures to ensure the lunch pick-up process is safe for all participants. These measures include frequent hand washing, limiting contact, observing social distancing guidelines and wearing masks at all times.

Read more about the program here, or contact Sodexo Administrator Pam Harris at pamela.harris@oumedicine.com or (405) 271-8001, ext. 42212.