GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Guthrie Public Works Authority says it has made a difficult decision to not open the municipal pool at Highland Park this summer.

City officials say it is due to low lake water levels and drought conditions which could result in the City of Guthrie’s public water availability.

The notice informed the Guthrie residents the pool requires 238,000 gallons of water to fill with an additional 40,000 a day to maintain water levels. It takes approximately three weeks to prepare the pool for swimmers each time it is filled. One week to fill it up, one week to balance chemicals, and then one final week for lifeguard training which is not feasible for summer usage given the current water situation.

The City of Guthrie did confirm that water amenities to the public during the summer season for the kids and citizens of Guthrie will open both splash pads at Mineral Wells Park and Banner Park Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

