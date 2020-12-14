The Collective hosts toy drive to help families in recovery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular food hall is working to give back to the community through a toy drive.

The Collective Food Hall announced that it was hosting a toy drive through Dec. 23.

Patrons of The Collective may bring a new, unwrapped toy to 308 N.W. 10th St. in Oklahoma City to help families in need.

Organizers say the toy drive will benefit men’s and women’s Firststep programs in the metro.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Firstep to help kids this holiday season. We hope to make this year a success, and that it will become an annual fundraiser so that we can continue partnering with such a great organization,” said Emily Stanley, one of the owners of the Collective.

Firststep is a six-month voluntary recovery program to help those suffering with alcoholism or addiction.

Toys collected during the drive will be donated to the Firststep program, and residents will be able to choose a gift for their children.

“For many of our residents, this will be the first Christmas they are sober. Some have never picked out a gift for their child, and this Christmas will be an opportunity to start to reconnect and work on reunification with their families and kids; it’s so much more than just a toy for Christmas,” said Jennifer Francis, executive director of OKC Metro Alliance.