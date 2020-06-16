The Curbside Chronicle announces location of future flower shop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An organization providing both a voice and employment opportunities to people who are experiencing homelessness has announced its location for its future flower shop.

The Curbside Chronicle, a program of the Homeless Alliance, has expanded its product line beyond its local magazine to include local artist-designed wrapping paper and flower bouquets.

The organization has held flower campaigns for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and for the first time this year, Father’s Day.

In 2019, The Curbside Chronicle was presented with a donation from The Great Idea Challenge, a grant competition hosted by the Oklahoma City Community Foundation in honor of their 50th anniversary. More than 80 entries were narrowed down to six winners, including Curbside.

The grant was the initial gift toward a traditional brick-and-mortar flower shop that will employ people transitioning out of homelessness year-round. Curbside is currently seeking additional donations to make this happen and has plans to open the flower shop in August.

The Curbside Flowers will be located at 522 N. Classen Blvd and will operate as a full service flower shop providing delivery, pre-orders, a small retail shop and event floral.

Donations to help with the opening of the flower shop can be made on their website. The organization will also be launching a Go Fund Me campaign this summer to help collect donations to purchase a floral delivery vehicle and equipment for the shop.