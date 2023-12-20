OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – House Republicans have subpoenaed State Superintendent Ryan Walters for hundreds of documents and emails after the latest request for information was met with “disrespect.”

Representative Mark McBride, R-Moore, initially requested documents after a local Oklahoma City news station interviewed Supt. Walters for half an hour.

Supt. Walters reportedly claimed to have received 950 job applications from out-of-state teachers. He also said it’s the largest teacher recruitment in the history of Oklahoma and the U.S., according to a subpoena.

In McBride’s previous requests, he asked:

What was the [teacher] recruitment process?

Provide a copy of the application.

How many teachers have been hired from out of state? Additional information to be added include what state the individual is coming from, if the teacher was certified or not in the original state, if the individual is a new or veteran teacher, what Oklahoma school district was the individual hired in, and what subject that individual is teaching.

Provide detail of the school districts that fall in the 95% not performing at grade level.

What specifically is Supt. Walters doing to help districts perform at grade level status?

A second request was sent from Rep. McBride to Supt. Walters on November 15. It asked for an update on a $2,000,000 expenditure from SB 36X meant for data management and predictive analytics.

A final request that same day demanded all emails sent to Supt. Walters ‘Every Kid Counts’ email dating back to September 10, 2020.

A state audit from earlier this year revealed while Walters was the Executive Director of Every Kid Counts, he allegedly misused millions of dollars.

All three requests were to be fulfilled by November 27.

However, Rep. McBride said he has yet to receive any of the requested documentation as of Wednesday.

He sent a follow up request on December 6 and extended the deadline to December 15.

In an undated letter with an official Oklahoma State Department of Education letterhead, Chief Policy and Campaign Advisor, Matt Langston responded to the request saying, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

“That just shows the disrespect the agency has for the legislature,” said Rep. McBride on Wednesday morning. “We don’t let a staffer comment like that to any legislator. I don’t care who it is, any legislator, that’s wrong. I think the Speaker has been pretty upset over it. I’m a fifth generation Oklahoman. We’ve got a staffer over there making all these statements and accusations. He lives in Texas. He’s probably not even here today. He’s probably not here once or twice a week. But yet we let somebody like that run their mouth and that kind of stuff needs to stop. We can’t get anywhere as long as we have that going on.”

In addition to Rep. McBride, Representative Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, and Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, signed off on a subpoena on behalf of the Oklahoma House of Representatives to Supt. Walters.

The subpoena was delivered to Supt. Walters on Tuesday.

“In my 12 years, I’ve never known a time an agency head [that] would not sit down with the legislature, even though we disagreed,” said Rep. McBride. “This needs to stop. They need to stop using our kids as their political pawns.”

Rep. McBride said the subpoena isn’t an “I gotcha” moment, but more so just another step in the process of getting answers.

“Why can’t you answer my questions? That’s all they are. They’re questions. Am I a liar? Well, if asking questions makes me a liar, then I guess I am. That’s all I’ve ever done is ask questions and they come to me unanswered or calling me a liar,” added Rep. McBride.

News 4 emailed the Oklahoma State Department of Education Director of Communications, Dan Isett Monday afternoon for an interview with Supt. Walters. Since then, we’ve requested an interview four times, but he hasn’t directly responded to that part of the inquiry.

Isett did provide a statement from Langston regarding the subpoena.

“Representative Mark McBride has repeatedly lied about Superintendent Walters and the State Department of Education. He had made up false narratives and has yet to show a serious effort to improve education in Oklahoma. All Oklahomans should question his political and ideological stances. Representative McBride actively works with Democrats and teachers unions to undermine Superintendent Walters’ and Oklahomans’ conservative policies,” stated Langston.

Rep. McBride said he has yet to hear anything from Supt. Walters since he was served the subpoena.

“If there’s nothing there, show me. I don’t know why he can’t provide those, but their response to me was that those weren’t relevant questions,” said Rep. McBride.

On the topic of the $2,000,000 education expenditure, Rep. McBride told KFOR he doesn’t think the money has been misused, but he does believe it hasn’t been spent at all.

“I’m going to hold his feet to the fire for one more year. That’s what I have. You know, after I’m gone, it’s up to somebody else. I hope that in my time we use everything in our power to get answers. I hope the attorney general is listening, because I hope they will step in here at some point if this continues to happen,” he added.

The subpoena may be signed by only three Republicans, but the concerns surrounding Supt. Walters appear to be bipartisan.

Representative Forrest Bennett, D-OKC, called the subpoena a strong move.

“I can’t say I have any experience working with [Ryan Walters’] administration because he hasn’t done much with us at all outside of using opportunities at committee meetings to generate more buzz for himself. He certainly has lacked a lot of substance as far as I’m concerned. And not just me. Obviously, this is a bipartisan frustration,” explained Rep. Bennett.

The House Democratic Caucus has previously called on Speaker McCall to form a bipartisan investigative committee to look into Supt. Walters and see if he has committed any impeachable offenses.

That committee, to KFOR’s knowledge, has yet to be created.

News 4 reached out to Speaker McCall’s office Wednesday morning for a statement regarding the subpoena, but one was not provided.

“All of that is noise to the voters of Oklahoma, the citizens of Oklahoma, until we take concrete action,” said Rep. Bennett. “It’s a request for him to show up and bring his homework to show us what what he’s been doing. It is a first step for us to determine whether he’s done something wrong. It’s also step one for him to show us that he hasn’t. We’re beyond him dismissing our concerns as politically motivated, especially considering a tenured member of the Republican caucus, a very involved member of the Republican caucus who’s asking for this, who obviously has the support of his caucus because he wouldn’t have issued a subpoena if he didn’t have the support of that caucus.”

News 4 has asked both Rep. McBride and Rep. Bennett if imprisonment or impeachment would be on the table if Supt. Walters does not comply with the subpoena. The requested documents are due by January 5, 2024.

“I think it’s unhealthy for Oklahoma’s political system if we have to resort to using authorities and things like that,” said Rep. Bennett. “I know the day after January fifth is usually the day that people like Ryan like to go to Capitols, but we’ll hope to see that he comes in on January fifth.”

Rep. McBride told KFOR, “We’re not there yet or we may not ever be there. I really don’t want to go down that road.”

Rep. Bennett said the bar for impeachment is high and he’s not sure if Supt. Walters has reached that level yet, but for legislators to find out, the bipartisan investigative committee must be formed.

“This is an opportunity. You think of it as two teams and they both think they can win. This is an opportunity to play the game and see what happens,” said Rep. Bennett. “We’re talking about tens of thousands of kids. We’re not talking about one personality or a legislator or a political staffer who is weaponizing the State Department of Education. We’re talking about the effects that all of that is having on tens of thousands of kids’ ability to learn.”

While News 4 requested an interview with Supt. Walters and did not hear back, he did post a video on social media Wednesday night claiming there is yet another “liberal left” attack.