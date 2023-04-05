Ever wonder why Easter is always on a different day? Thank the moon. (Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Easter Bunny is making a stop in Oklahoma City this Saturday.

According to the City of OKC, families with kids ages 2-10 are invited to celebrate with Easter-themed crafts and activities Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at Will Rogers Arboretum and Conservatory at 3400 NW 36th St., Oklahoma City.

The City says the Easter Bunny will be available for photos in the Margaret Annis Boys Arboretum and Charles E. Sparks Color Garden while Easter-themed crafts will be held in the Ed Lycan Conservatory.

Easter egg hunts will start at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Color Garden. The City asks that participants bring their own Easter baskets for collecting eggs.

Officials say that space is limited and to pre-register for participant safety and social distancing. The cost is $2 per person, which includes access to all activities and the egg hunt.

“We are thrilled to host this family-friendly Easter event and provide a fun and safe experience for our community,” said Scott Copelin, Natural Resources Manager for the Will Rogers Arboretum and Conservatory. “We hope to see many families come out to enjoy this special occasion with us.”

For more information or to pre-register, visit okc.gov/parks.