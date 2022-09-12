LA QUINTA, Cali. (KFOR) – Entertainment magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, says Jack Ging, an actor and college football player from Oklahoma, has died. He was 90.

Ging died Friday of natural causes at his home in La Quinta, California, his wife, Apache Ging, told The Hollywood Reporter.

THE A-TEAM — “Mission of Peace” Episode 20 — Pictured: (l-r) Jack Ging as General ‘Bull’ Fullbright — Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank

Los Angeles, CA – 1981: (L-R) Waylon Jennings, Jack Ging appearing in the ABC tv movie ‘The Oklahoma City Dolls’. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Jack Ging was born in Alva, Oklahoma on November 30, 1931.

During the 1950s, he joined the Sooners as halfback at the University of Oklahoma. Ging even played in the 1954 Orange Bowl game.

As for his acting career, Ging is most known for his work on several Clint Eastwood films, ‘The A-Team’, and ‘Tales of Wells Fargo‘.

Ging also guest-starred on iconic shows like ‘The Twilight Zone’, ‘Bonanza’, and ‘Hawaii Five-O‘.

Ging is survived by his four children, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.