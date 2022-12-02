NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR)- Studio 77 has been welcoming clients since the spring time, but employees say building structure issues are now driving some away.

Kayalan Braden is what she calls Studio 77’s Secretary.

She and her husband, Sean were looking for a downtown Noble building to transform into a tattoo parlor.

Braden said she thought they found the perfect location right on Main Street for everyone to see.

“We were starstruck,” she said.

Braden told KFOR they noticed structural issues when they first looked at it and the property manager made them aware of everything too.

“We were under the impression that, you know, we work with you, he’ll work with us kind of scenario,” she stated.

They never thought they’d be in the predicament they’re in now though.

“The upstairs you cannot walk in there because you’re going to fall through the roof. I mean, it’s bad. Now, we’re dealing with the leaking from the upstairs. It’s coming down into our lobby area,” added Braden.

Fortunately, the leaking hasn’t spread to their tattoo booths.

However, Braden said it’s caused damage to their computers and paperwork needed for health department inspections.

Studio 77 claims to have paid about $10,000 out-of-pocket for repairs.

However, they haven’t seen their property manager shovel out difference-making repair funds.

“We have had a couple of people come in before and they walk out because they’re like, I don’t know what to do. Is this really the place where I’m supposed to be? Just because I mean, it’s kind of odd when you walk in and you’re like, wait, is this really a tattoo shop? Is this where I’m supposed to be going?,” said Braden.

Braden told KFOR they haven’t even been able to utilize the second floor or the back of the building.

News 4 checked it out, but Braden asked we do not cross over the door frame leading into it because there was the fear we might fall through it.

Looking through the door frame, there are buckets collecting water and a tarp draped across the floor.

“He [her husband, the owner] has put up countless tarps. And so we’re having to go up there and redo the tarps and redo the buckets. And, you know, it’s dangerous,” explained Braden.

Because of the number of leaks, there was mold spotted on the first level, water damage throughout the back of the building, and chunks of ceiling missing.

Studio 77’s back room showing water damage and what appears to be mold. KFOR photos.

The other issue lies with the the “terracotta kind of concrete shingles on the side.”

Braden said shingles were hanging low and presented a danger to people walking by and underneath.

She said those were fortunately removed, but haven’t been replaced.

“We’re probably going to go bankrupt if we keep going where we’re going just by pouring money into this building,” said Braden.

She said their last communication with their property manager, “Kris” was three weeks ago.

Ever since then, they said it’s been radio silent.

News 4 called him Friday afternoon.

Kris confirmed he owns the property.

News 4 brought up the business’s concerns of water leaking throughout the building in which Kris denied there being anything wrong with it.

He said he didn’t want an inspection done and wanted nothing to do with the news.

We clarified we were only calling to give him the opportunity to share his side.

His response to that was, “That is none of your business, that mold, you idiot girl. If the studio 77 want to leave. They can move out.”

Braden said they are considering packing up shop and are now looking at other locations to move to.

They’ve requested a copy of their lease to look over, but Braden said Kris hasn’t sent one over.

News 4 reached out to the Department of Labor with the business’s concerns as well as photos of suspected mold.

A DOL representative said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been made of aware of the situation.