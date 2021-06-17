The Longest Day: Western Oklahoma Alzheimer’s Collaborative hosts fundraiser to help rural families access care, information

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Western Oklahoma Alzheimer’s Collaborative (WOAC Inc.) will hold The Longest Day event Friday to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and the needs of rural Oklahomans living with the disease.

The Longest Day will take place Friday, June 18 from 6-9 p.m. at Ackley Park in Elk City.

There will be a carousel, food, live music, and more!

“There will be lots of opportunities to come together as a community to enjoy some fun, raise some funds and learn about how to stamp out Alzheimer’s,” said Denise Barr with WOAC Inc.

All to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and the need for access to healthcare for rural Oklahoma patients.

“Out here in the West, we don’t always have the resources that can be found in larger cities – or we have to travel,” said Barr.

On June 19, 2019, WOAC Inc. hosted its first Longest Day event where they raised $1,400.

In 2020, that number jumped to $6,000.

Now, they are hoping to raise even more and write their very first official budget and create a scholarship for local schools.

Learn more about The Longest Day event here.

