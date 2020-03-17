“The loss of life in OKC will be profound if we take no action regarding COVID-19,” OKC Mayor implements new restrictions to combat outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor David Holt announced new restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, closing many establishments and limiting places that serve food to take-out and delivery only.

“My roll in this is primarily limit the opportunities for the virus to spread,” Mayor David Holt said.

At a joint press conference with the OKC-County Health Department on Tuesday, Mayor David Holt announced new city-wise restrictions for many businesses.

This update comes just 48 hours after health officials learned of the first locally-transmitted case of COVID-19.

“Beginning at 5 o clock today, all bars and similar venues that do not serve food shall close to the public. Effective at midnight, athletic gyms, except use facilities, movie theaters and shopping mall food courts shall close to the public,” Holt said.

Also effective at midnight, the casino at Remington Park will close, along with breweries.

Bars that serve food, coffee shops, and restaurants are now limited to take out and delivery only.

These restrictions will last until April 12th and could be extended, if need be.

“We don’t stop talking after this press conference. You know, every day we’ll continue to reevaluate measures that should be taken,” Mayor Holt said.

OKC-County Health Department officials also reminded people to take social distancing seriously and avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people.

“For our Oklahoma County residents who are young, healthy and don’t think they need to worry, please note that your actions can mean the difference between life and death for your loved ones, your neighbors and citizens of our community,” Dr. Patrick McGough, the OCCHD Director, said.

Shortly after the press conference, Mayor David Holt tweeted, “The loss of life in OKC will be profound if we take no action regarding COVID-19. Instead, we are moving quickly and following the CDC recommendations released yesterday in order to limit opportunities for more local spread.”