The McKnight Center to reschedule remainder of inaugural season

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new performing arts center announced that it will reschedule its inaugural season.

The McKnight Center has postponed all performances for the remainder of its inaugural season due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The McKnight Center’s rescheduled events include:

  • Sarah Coburn in Concert
    • Sunday, Sept. 13, 3:00 p.m.
  • William Wolfram in Concert
    • Thursday, Sept. 17, 4:00 p.m.: Masterclass for OSU Greenwood School of Music students
    • Friday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.
  • Jonathan Biss Beethoven Piano Series
  • Thursday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.
  • William Wolfram with OSU Orchestra
    • Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.
  • The Buddy Holly Story
    • Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Ticketholders can either keep their tickets and attend the rescheduled concert, return their tickets for an account credit, or donate their tickets to The McKnight Center as a tax deduction.

“We’re grateful for the immense support of The McKnight Center during our Inaugural Season and are pleased to announce that all concerts postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been rescheduled for the fall,” said Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. “We remain committed to continue bringing world-class artists to The McKnight Center and we look forward to being back in the theater together this fall.”

The Lou and Jim Morris Box Office has suspended in person walk-up sales until further notice to minimize staff and guests’ risk of exposure to the virus. The box office will remain open for phone and online sales during business hours from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The box office will be closed Friday, April 10.

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

