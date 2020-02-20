The Modern Frontier: Oklahoma City announces new branding campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just one week after state leaders announced new branding for the Sooner State, Oklahoma City leaders say they are preparing for a change.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau launched an all-new branding campaign to change the current perception of Oklahoma City.

“The research and development process helped us establish the key character qualities of Oklahoma City which can be applied to a variety of audiences,” said Lindsay Vidrine, vice president of Destination Marketing for the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This campaign unified our brand story across convention and leisure audiences, while also being relevant to local residents, economic development audiences and beyond. No single entity tells OKC’s story, but collectively we can share an authentic and welcoming voice which reflects the driven, resourceful and collaborative spirit that makes our city distinct.”

Officials say they engaged in a 10-month-long branding project that included more than 75 one-on-one interviews, extensive research, news media and competitor city analysis, and input from civic, business, tourism, and industry partners.

The Modern Frontier is a citywide campaign and tagline that is a nod to Oklahoma City's heritage and also looks ahead as the city defines its own future.

The branding campaign will be introduced through advertising and promotional efforts in the coming weeks.

