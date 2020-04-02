“The next three weeks are going to be critical,” State leaders preparing for COVID-19 surge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders say they are continuing to make steps to better prepare Oklahoma for the peak of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that he signed an executive order to declare a health emergency in all 77 counties.

Under the order, the governor is granted broader powers to waive statutory or regulatory requirements as well as the ability to coordinate a statewide response among city and county health departments.

“Now is the time to align all public health entities in the state as we work together to prepare for a surge in demand on our hospitals,” said Gov. Stitt. “This will allow us to coordinate resources and ensure all Oklahomans have the best access to the medical care they need.”

The declaration also gives the governor the authority to allow health care professionals who left the workforce to rejoin on the front lines against novel coronavirus.

“We haven’t seen anything like this in the last 75 years, plus,” said Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Gary Cox.

Officials say streamlining operations between the state and county health officials is necessary at this point.

“The next three weeks are going to be critical,” Stitt said.

State leaders say they are already working to determine where mobile hospitals will be located when the surge happens in Oklahoma.

By loosening some restrictions, first responders will be able to know if the home they are dispatched to has a resident who has tested positive for COVID-19. Patient names and other identifying information will still be restricted.

“It is so important that our first responders can protect themselves if they are entering a home with a COVID-19 patient,” said Gov. Stitt. “Notifying them ahead of their arrival allows them to use their PPE more efficiently.”

Cox says they are also working to get better information about localized outbreaks in communities and nursing homes across the state. Officials say they are working to get everyone on the same page so additional information can be made available to the public.

At the same time, Gov. Stitt is also calling for health departments to set up more mobile testing labs.

“We have got to increase the testing in Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

Stitt says that he also filed an executive order to allow school districts to pay support staff while the buildings are closed due to COVID-19.

“We are gonna get through this,” Gov. Stitt said.

The order also clarifies any ambiguity that existed relating to the amount of paid leave and benefit coverage these employees can have during this health emergency. The executive order waives any statutory or rule-based limitations on which these individuals may accumulate or receive leave for the remainder of the fiscal year.

“It is important to me that our local school boards have the authority to fulfill support staff contracts and pay their employees while their buildings are closed,” said Gov. Stitt.

Under state statute, district teachers and administrators were able to continue receiving compensation after the State Board of Education voted March 16 to close schools until April 6. The same protections, however, are not automatically provided to school support staff.

“This remedy was urgently needed. I thank Gov. Stitt for taking this action to ensure certainty for the cafeteria workers, custodians, bus drivers, teachers’ assistants and so many others whose work is critical to our schools,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. “This executive order helps bring a measure of comfort and stability to these valued workers and their families and ensures our focus remains on public health and instruction through distance learning during this unprecedented crisis.”