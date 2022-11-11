OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As it continues to feel a lot like Christmas outside The Oklahoma Christmas Show at the Bennett Event Center is set to bring the holiday spirit in at the State Fair Park.

Shoppers at the event can expect a steady stream of shoppers enjoying looking for gifts and checking out Christmas ornaments, decorations, arts, crafts and about anything you can think of for this December holiday.

Christmas Show

The Oklahoma Christmas Show continues through Sunday at the Bennett Event Center.

Tickets are still available for more information go here.